Four seals flown to Shetland after water treatment plant breakdown
- Published
Four seals have been flown to Shetland after the water treatment plant at the Scottish SPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre broke down.
The seals have been relocated to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary.
However another five seals remain at the animal charity's centre at Fishcross, near Alloa, while an alternative treatment site is sought.
The Scottish SPCA said the team was sad to say goodbye to the four seals but knew they would be in good hands.
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary founder Jan Bevington said: "When the Scottish SPCA called asking could we help with the care of their common seal pups, there was no hesitation on our part."
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for donations to help with the £600,000 repairs.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.