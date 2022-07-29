Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled.
The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts.
The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate gold objects which were bound together with silk braids.
They were wrapped in a textile bundle too fragile to display.
The find is currently being investigated in Edinburgh as part of the ongoing research.
The display in Aberdeen will run from Saturday until 23 October.
The Galloway Hoard was discovered by metal detectorist Derek McLennan from Ayrshire and was acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) three years later.
It has been described as one of the most significant UK archaeological finds of the century.
NMS director Chris Breward said: "The exhibition is a fabulous opportunity to see the Hoard far more clearly than before and to gain an insight into the amazingly detailed work that we have done and are continuing to do in order that we can understand it more fully.
"The Galloway Hoard has repeatedly drawn international attention, on its discovery and its acquisition by National Museums Scotland, as well as through the fascinating discoveries made since through our programme of research."
Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council's culture spokesman, described the exhibition as giving people "a welcome opportunity to appreciate this fascinating treasure".
He said: "The display allows us to enjoy the intricate craftsmanship and to consider the historical significance of these intriguing items."
