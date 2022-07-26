Over 1,000 NHS Grampian laptops not logged into for 60 days or more
More than 1,000 laptops owned by NHS Grampian have not been logged in to by a staff member for at least two months, it has been revealed.
The health board bought thousands of laptops to support staff working from home during the pandemic.
Following questions at a staff event, the IT team carried out an audit, which found 1,200 devices had not been logged in to for 60 days or more.
NHS Grampian is now appealing for staff to return any unused technology.
The health board said there could be legitimate reasons for this.
Used effectively
NHS Grampian said in a statement: "There has been a global shortage of computer devices - most notably laptops - since the beginning of the pandemic.
"In order to ensure the devices we already have are being used as effectively as possible, our IT team conducted an audit of the last log-in date. Where devices have not been logged into for 60 days or more, we are contacting the person or team the device has been allocated to.
"While there may be legitimate reasons for this, such as an extended period of leave, if the device is no longer being used, we are seeking to arrange returns and redistribution. If the device is broken or damaged, we are arranging either repairs or disposal."
The statement added that, to date, 89 had been returned and were being prepared for re-allocation including part replacement/repairs, and 100 had been identified as spare laptops.