Free refreshments offer for fan hit by ball during match
A football fan dramatically photographed being hit by a ball and spilling his drink and food at a Scottish match is being offered free refreshments.
The incident happened at the Elgin versus Queen of the South match on Saturday.
The image, taken by Queen of the South photographer Colin Johnstone, has since been proving popular on social media.
Elgin FC has now launched an appeal to find the fan in question.
The club said on Twitter: "Arguably the best picture ever taken at a football match.
"We would love to know the name of this supporter so he can get some free refreshments at our next match."
Queen of the South won Saturday's Scottish League Cup game in Elgin 2-0.