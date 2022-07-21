Queen travels to Balmoral for summer holiday
- Published
The Queen has travelled to her private Scottish home of Balmoral for the start of her traditional summer break.
Members of the Royal Family are invited to spend time with her at the Aberdeenshire castle every summer.
It comes after the 96-year-old monarch visited Scotland last month for a week of royal events north of the border.
It is understood that Boris Johnson may travel for the prime minister's annual audience at Balmoral, if a new leader is not chosen beforehand.
The Balmoral Estate, in the heart of Royal Deeside, has been a place of sanctuary for the Royal Family since the reign of Queen Victoria.
The Queen previously visited the castle in May for a short break ahead of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.
She also travelled to Edinburgh in June, appearing at the traditional Ceremony of the Keys and an act of loyalty military parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
She held an audience with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the week-long visit, but did not attend the annual garden party.
The Queen has been scaling back her public appearances due to some mobility issues.
At the end of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she said she was committed to serving the country "to the best of my ability, supported by my family".