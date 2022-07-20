Reports of bird flu deaths in Aberdeenshire significantly reduced
Reports of bird flu deaths in Aberdeenshire have seen a "significant" fall, the council has said.
More than 1,000 birds have been collected and disposed of by staff due to the outbreak in recent weeks.
Cruden Bay and Crovie alone have seen about 500 carcasses.
Despite the recent reduction, Aberdeenshire Council said there were still birds being washed up along the coastline, and urged the public to keep reporting sightings.
Large numbers of dead and dying seabirds have been seen across Scotland over the past few weeks.
Gordon Buchanan, Aberdeenshire's protective services manager, said: "I would like to thank all our teams for their rapid and efficient response, and particularly to all those frontline personnel who have done a tremendous job under very challenging circumstances clearing our beaches of these dead seabirds."
He explained: "Although we are now seeing a distinct reduction in the number of reported sightings, there are still some birds being washed up along our coastline.
"We will remain vigilant over the weeks and months to come and will respond to further sightings, but for now we have ensured that our beaches remain relatively clear and safe for everyone to enjoy this summer."
The clean-up operation has been from St Cyrus in the south heading north through areas including Stonehaven, Balmedie, Newburgh, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff.
RSPB Scotland said the outbreak was "heartbreaking" and was taking a heavy emotional toll on workers who were facing harrowing scenes every day.
Nature body NatureScot is asking the public not to take access through seabird colonies for the rest of the breeding season.
It previously said it was "extremely concerned" about the current H5N1 strain of avian flu in Scotland and its potential impact on internationally important bird populations.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.