Tribute paid to man, 46, killed in Aberdeenshire crash
Tribute has been paid to a 46-year-old man killed in an Aberdeenshire crash.
The single-vehicle accident happened on the A92 at North Esk Bridge shortly after 13:30 on Thursday.
Police named the victim as David Millar, of St Cyrus.
His partner Donna said: "David lived his life with love and laughter, 46 is too young. It is cruel that this chapter of our life, our recent move to Aberdeenshire, has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together."
She added in a statement: "There was so much more we were meant to do.
"He was loved by everyone. David will be sorely missed by his family and friends in Scotland, and his parents, sisters and wider family in New Zealand."
Police Scotland said inquiries were ingoing and appealed for witnesses.
