Three hurt in A90 speed camera van collision

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a speed camera van on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said a grey Saab 95 collided with the Scottish Camera Unit, which was parked at the side of the road beside a grey Skoda Karoq.

It happened on the A90 between Dyce and Blackdog at about 14:00 on Sunday.

The drivers of the stationary vehicles - men aged 35 and 45 - were on foot. They were taken to hospital with the 69-year-old male driver of the Saab.

Insp Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "Thankfully the injuries sustained by the three men have been described as not life-threatening.

"Our inquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the vehicles involved, to please come forward and speak to officers."

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics