Aberdeen rapist branded deeply dangerous gets life sentence
- Published
An Aberdeen rapist branded "deeply dangerous" by a judge has been given a life sentence.
Andrew Forbes, 55, preyed on three women between 1982 and 2003.
Forbes had previously served two jail terms for rape before being traced for the crimes.
A judge imposed an order for lifelong restriction at the High Court in Edinburgh and said there must be at least a realistic prospect Forbes would never be freed.
The court heard how he targeted his first victim in February 1982 when he was aged just 15.
A jury heard how Forbes punched the woman, compressed her throat and raped her on repeated occasions.
In January 1989, he placed a knife at the body of his second victim and kicked her head and body before raping her on repeated occasions.
The third woman was seized by her hair and physically assaulted.
Police became aware of the offences as Forbes served his second prison sentence for rape offences.
'Persistent and horrific'
Judge Michael O'Grady QC said the offending on the indictment was "horrendous".
"They maybe of some vintage but they reveal more than a decade worth of brutal violence and sexual violence," he said. "The misery you brought the victims in this case and the damage you inflicted on them is incalculable - all that is bad enough.
"But it is further set against a background of persistent and horrific assaults of a similar nature revealing a life time of predation and significant violence and offending."
Judge O'Grady said that Forbes would have to serve a minimum of four years in custody, but there was no guarantee he would be ever released from custody.
He said: "Let me make this clear to you and the public. It does not mean that you will be automatically released after that four-year period has expired.
"The timing of your release - if indeed you are ever released - will be a matter for the parole board of Scotland and not this court.
"I can neither bind or guide the board nor predict what it will decide. But I am bound to observe that you are on in any view a deeply dangerous individual and there must be at least a realistic prospect that you will never be free again."
Judge O'Grady also placed Forbes on the sex offenders register for life.