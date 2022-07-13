Ukraine conflict: Refugees treated to circus in Aberdeen
Dozens of Ukrainian refugees who have settled in the north east of Scotland have been treated to a day at the circus in Aberdeen.
Circus Extreme has several performers from Ukraine, some of whom also escaped the Russian invasion.
They include Tatiana and Henry, who spent hours driving and walking with their son aged two to reach Poland.
Many children who have welcomed to the Granite City were among more than 50 refugees at the Aberdeen beach circus.
One of the refugees told BBC Scotland the children were "very happy" to be going to the circus.
"I want to say thank-you to Scotland," she said. "We feel very safe here. The people are so kind."
'Fantastic to perform'
Performer Tatiana said of before their escape: "We woke up the sound of missiles and explosions."
Among the other acts, dancer Liudmyla has family in Kharkiv.
She said being part of the circus was a welcome distraction from thinking about the conflict.
Her parents have refused to leave their homeland.
Liudmyla said it was "fantastic" to perform for the refugees.