Crews remain at scene of Aberdeen recycling fire
Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at an Aberdeen recycling facility.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three pumps and about 15 crew were carrying out damping down operations.
The fire broke out on Friday afternoon and was thought to have been extinguished later that evening but it took hold again overnight.
More than 100 firefighters were involved in the operation.
Crews were brought in from Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, Dundee, Montrose and Peterhead to support the Aberdeen teams.
At one point on Saturday 27 appliances were deployed and residents in the Cove area had water supplies disrupted by efforts to bring the fire under control.
There were no casualties, but people were warned to be aware of large amounts of smoke around the Altens industrial estate.
Suez Recycling and Recovery, which owns the facility, said the cause of the fire was not yet known.
Regional director John Wilkinson thanked the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts to extinguish the fire and apologised to the local community for any disruption.