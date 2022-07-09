Water supplies hit as crews tackle recycling plant fire
Firefighters in Aberdeen have been tackling a major fire at a recycling plant overnight.
The alarm was raised at Altens recycling centre in the south of the city at about 16:30 on Friday, with the blaze extinguished by 22:00.
However, the fire took hold again after midnight and teams have been battling it through the night.
Water supplies in the Cove Bay area have been affected by efforts to bring the fire under control.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that height appliances, water carriers and high-volume pumps were involved in dealing with the fire.
Appliances were dispatched from Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, Dundee, Montrose and Peterhead to support the Aberdeen teams working on the incident.
Scottish Water also warned residents in the Cove Bay area that their supplies would be disrupted with low pressure and discoloured water.
It is not immediately known if anyone was hurt but on Saturday morning, the fire service warned people about smoke in the area.
It said: "SFRS crews continue to manage a significant fire at a recycling centre in Altens industrial estate, Aberdeen.
"If visiting the estate, please be aware of wide-spread smoke."