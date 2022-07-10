Decaying Tarlair Art Deco lido building to be restored
An Art Deco lido on the Aberdeenshire coast is to be brought back into public use after lying in a state of decay for nearly 30 years.
The Tarlair complex, near Macduff, dates back to the 1930s. Its three pools and pavilion attracted people from far and wide.
However, visitor numbers dwindled, leading to closure in the 1990s.
Work on a £1.8m project to restore the pavilion is expected to begin next month.
It is hoped the pools themselves will also be restored at a later stage in the project.
Back in the golden age of British seaside holidays, an outdoor pool was almost essential.
Tarlair opened in 1932, bringing a touch of glamour to the north east coast.
However, the surge in foreign holidays and warmer indoor facilities led to its decline as people looked elsewhere.
After years of campaigning, the next step is restoring the pool's pavilion to its former glory.
It is expected to re-open early next year.
Reg Connon, 71, from Macduff, has fond memories of the pool in its heyday.
"I spent most of my childhood down here playing," he said. "I lived quite close - maybe a 10-minute walk in the morning. You would stay here all day. It was very popular. Lots of people came down here.
"As you were coming down the hill you could hear music. It's a natural amphitheatre here. You would come in the gate and there was always music. One of my mates was a pool boy and he was into The Beatles so there was always Beatles records playing."
He explained: "I still come down here quite a lot, maybe two to three times a week, just to have a wander about and reminisce. The scenes down here back then in the late 50s and early 60s it was a very busy place especially at the weekends. Bus parties came in from all around just for the day.
"It was always cold but the cold didn't bother us when you're young."
Architect Chris Romer-Lee, director at Studio Octopi, described the plans as "brilliantly exciting" and said that Tarlair was "such a gem".
"It's one of very few lidos left in the country in this sort of condition," he said.
"There will be an extensive restoration of the Art Deco pavilion. It will be restored back to how it was when it opened. It will reunite the landscape with the pavilion. With any luck we will start on site in the autumn and finish late spring, early summer next year.
"I think it's got the chance to be a real catalyst for the area. Opening up this pavilion will bring so many different people to the site. It's about re opening such a significant building that has been at risk for so many years. Opening this up again will really create a destination."
Pat Wain, chairwoman of the Friends of Tarlair group, said the pavilion would house a café, community space and a workshop.
"It's an A-listed Art Deco designed building," she said
"It will be the only true family community space in Macduff. It's much needed.
"This is something can take back community gatherings again."
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) believes Tarlair is one of the best examples of a surviving outdoor seaside pool in Scotland.
Future plans include restoring the swimming pools themselves, breathing new life into the cliffside lido.