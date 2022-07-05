Aberdeen drug trafficker jailed and told to change career
A repeat drug trafficker has been jailed for four years by a judge who told him he should consider a career change.
Anthony Newman, 31, was caught in Aberdeen in January with cocaine and cannabis worth £140,000.
He admitted drugs charges at the High Court in Edinburgh. He has been jailed twice previously for supplying drugs.
Lord Mulholland told Newman he should consider a new career because he was "not very good at it".
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said police saw him in circumstances that suggested he was involved in a drugs transaction.
Officers forced entry to a flat at Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, and found Newman in the bathroom disposing of something down a toilet.
White powder was seen on the bathroom, hall and bedroom floors and a package of drugs was discovered in the bedroom.
Police searched further properties in Aberdeen and cannabis was found.
Lord Mulholland told Newman he would have faced a six-year jail term if he had not admitted the charges.