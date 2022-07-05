Hardy Boys book returned to Orkney Library 46 years late
A book has been returned to Orkney Library 46 years after it should have been brought back.
The Hardy Boys book The Sinister Sign Post was due to be returned in June 1976.
It has finally been checked back in after being discovered lying in an attic.
The library said the book was still in a good condition all these years later, and that there would be no late return fine in the case.
Library and archive assistant John Peterson said: "It's still in pretty good condition and we don't have a newer copy of it so might even take it back into stock."
In 2017, the library had a book returned to Orkney Library more than 43 years late.
The biography of local poet and writer Edwin Muir by P.H Butter was due to be returned before October 1973.
