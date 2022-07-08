Father and son banned over Moray puppy farm offences
A father and son who were involved in an illegal puppy farm in Moray have been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.
Samuel Ronald Hessin, 49, and Samuel Arthur Hessin, 22, admitted charges including animal welfare offences.
It came after dozens of dogs were rescued in an operation involving the Scottish SPCA, police and Moray Council in the Keith area in 2019.
At Elgin Sheriff Court, both men were also given 300 hours of unpaid work.
They will also be under supervision for 18 months.
Hessin snr previously admitted running an unlicensed pet shop which put scores of dogs up for sale.
He also failed to provide a suitable environment for the dogs and puppies.
Hessin jnr admitted misleading commercial practices and causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care and treatment and obtain veterinary advice.
The court heard how witnesses went to the Hessin farmhouse to view a puppy which was advertised on Gumtree.
The puppy was described as "filthy".
Due to their concerns for the puppy and conditions at the property they left and phoned the Scottish SPCA.
A search warrant was applied for, and inspectors from the Scottish SPCA and officers from Moray Council and Police Scotland went to the property on 19 September 2019.
Dogs and puppies of various breed types were found in the house, outbuildings and roaming free across the property.
'Great result'
Many of the dogs and puppies were suffering from diseases, including skin conditions and eye infections, and a number of the adult dogs were kept in small crates.
The Scottish SPCA removed dozens of dogs to care for them.
Speaking following Thursday's sentencing, Andy Shanks, procurator fiscal for Grampian, Highland and Islands, said: "This was a case of widespread and indiscriminate neglect where dogs and puppies were caused suffering and pain."
Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "Securing a conviction is a great result.
"But we believe anyone convicted of running a puppy farm should get a life ban on owning animals. Individuals prepared to put profit before welfare to an extent that dogs get seriously ill should not be allowed to keep animals."