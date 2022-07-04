Man who raped woman in Elgin jailed for more than four years
- Published
A man who raped a woman in Moray has been jailed for more than four years.
Army veteran Robert Millar, 34, was earlier convicted of the 2020 rape in Elgin as well as assault and two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Sheriff Norman Mcfadyen told Millar he was guilty of a number of serious offences.
Millar was sentenced to 50 months in prison and will then be under supervision for a further three years.
He attacked his victim at an address in Elgin in June 2020 when he seized her by the neck before subjecting her to a repeated rape ordeal.
Millar assaulted her again in September that year.
The judge described the rape offence as "plainly the most serious", but said the other offences were also significant.
Defence counsel Bill Adam said that Millar continued to deny the rape charge.
"He has always been a worker," he said. "He joined the Army when 17 and was there for nine-and-a-half years serving his country. Since then he has been in a variety of occupations."
He said that at the time of the other offences Millar was drinking excessively.
Millar was told he would be on the sex offenders register for an indeterminate period.