Three injured after serious crash in Aberdeenshire
Three people have been injured in a serious three-car crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A920 Pitmedden to Oldmeldrum road at about 10:40 on Thursday.
Police said the incident involved a grey Audi A3, red Skoda Roomster and a grey Range Rover.
The 78-year-old male driver of the Audi A3 and his 76-year-old female passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The 83-year-old Skoda driver was also taken to hospital but he was released after treatment.
No one else was injured and the road was closed for 11 hours to allow investigators to gather evidence at the scene.
Sgt Eoin Maxwell said: "Inquiries are ongoing in to the full circumstances surrounding the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.
"I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to review dashcam footage and contact officers."