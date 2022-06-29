Aberdeen's main Union Street to remain open to buses
- Published
Councillors in Aberdeen have voted to keep the central section of Aberdeen's main Union Street open to buses.
The SNP and Lib Dem administration motion was passed over a Labour amendment which had called for full pedestrianisation.
The motion was passed 25 votes to 18 after an often heated meeting.
Council co-leader Alex Nicoll of the SNP said the decision did not stop the council introducing full pedestrianisation in the future.
Labour had argued full pedestrianisation would be beneficial to the area.
The full council meeting vote came after a report considering recommendations for the future of the city centre was presented to councillors.