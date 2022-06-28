Anniversary bid to trace descendants of Aberdeen's first printer
Descendants of the man who set up Aberdeen's first printing press 400 years ago are being sought as part of events marking the anniversary.
Edward Raban established his press in the city's Castle Street in 1622.
Researchers from the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University (RGU) hope his descendants may still be living locally.
They are now appealing to family tree enthusiasts to identify a living relative.
"Raban was both industrious and ambitious, producing 150 titles in 27 years," RGU's Prof Peter Reid said.
"He called himself the 'Laird of Letters' and was engaged in the political, religious and civic questions of the day. Yet, for all that, he is an elusive figure.
"As part of our 400th anniversary celebrations, we are hoping to track down descendants that might still be living in the north east. Raban is not a particularly common name so we are interested in anyone who has it in their ancestry."
Prof Reid explained it was known the printer's daughter, Elizabeth, married Gavin Milne in Aberdeen in 1648.
A fitting celebration
They had four children - Isobel who was born in 1649, James in 1652, William in 1653 and finally Robert in 1654.
"So, if any of these names appear in your family tree, we'd love to hear from you," Prof Reid said.
On Saturday 16 July, members of the public can get a close look at some of the earliest material printed in Aberdeen with a display of rare books at the University of Aberdeen's Sir Duncan Rice library.
Attendees will also be able to hear talks about Raban's life and the early Scottish book trade.
Jennifer Shaw, assistant curator of museums and special collections at the University of Aberdeen, said: "The innovation of printing enabled people to share knowledge quicker and more widely, changing the way people communicated and social relationships.
"Edward Raban was fundamental to bringing about these changes in Aberdeen and left a legacy that could be felt for centuries.
"In 2022 - 400 years on from his arrival in Aberdeen and the printing of his first material - it is fitting that we celebrate his life, legacy and the transformational influence he had on this region."
Anyone who thinks they might be related to Raban can visit www.raban400.com/raban-family.html