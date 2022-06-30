Police officer who sexually assaulted colleagues to do unpaid work
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
A police officer who sexually assaulted female colleagues on work nights out in Aberdeen and Dundee has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Ross Campbell previously admitted charges involving five constables at nightclubs in 2019 and 2020.
First offender Campbell, 44, was a temporary sergeant at the time.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Graham Buchanan imposed 250 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.
Campbell, who the court heard has now resigned from the police, will also be under supervision for 18 months.
The venues where the offences happened were Club Tropicana, Siberia, Soul and Paramount in Aberdeen, plus The Counting House in Dundee.
Campbell had been due to go on trial last month but admitted five of nine charges, which were accepted by the Crown.
The attacks, which happened when Campbell had been drinking, included unwanted touching and slapping on the buttocks.
The court heard that one victim said Campbell was a "really nice guy" when he was sober.
On Thursday, defence counsel Gareth Jones said Campbell's behaviour had cost him his career of 17 years, having tendered his resignation on Wednesday.
He said that while excessive use of alcohol was undoubtedly a contributing factor, Campbell took full responsibility for his behaviour and expressed a "resounding level of remorse".
A background report showed he was "ashamed, sickened and embarrassed" and had a high degree of victim empathy, as they were work colleagues and friends.
Mr Jones said Campbell was aiming to pursue a new career.
Sheriff Buchanan said the offences were "thoroughly unpleasant and upsetting" for Campbell's victims.
He said if Campbell was drunk, that was "no excuse".
The sheriff added that Campbell was said to pose a low risk of reoffending, was remorseful, and had pled guilty.
He said it was possible in all the circumstances to deal with the case with a direct alternative to a sentence of imprisonment.