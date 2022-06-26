Teenage kayakers rescued after drifting out to sea
Two teenage kayakers were rescued by a lifeboat crew after they drifted a mile out to sea off Aberdeenshire.
The Macduff RNLI lifeboat was sent to the scene after a member of the public raised the alarm at Portsoy on Saturday afternoon.
The boy and girl had been taken out by the wind and were unable to paddle ashore.
They were helped to safety by the lifeboat crew and were cold and wet but unharmed.
An adult who had been paddling alongside them made it to shore alone.
A coastguard rescue helicopter was also sent to the scene.