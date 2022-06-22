Up Helly Aa to allow females in fire festival squads
- Published
Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa fire festival will no longer have gender restrictions, it has been announced.
Females have traditionally been restricted to taking part as hostesses, which involves organising the all-night parties that take place in community halls across Lerwick.
The rules have now been relaxed for the main procession in the town.
In 2015, the smaller South Mainland Up Helly Aa appointed its first female Guizer Jarl, or squad leader.
The festival's gender issue has caused heated debate in the local community in recent years.
Up Helly Aa - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is held on the last Tuesday in January.
It began in the 1820s, and in its early days people in disguise would drag burning tar barrels through the streets of Lerwick.
It remembers the Vikings who used to rule the Shetland islands 1,000 years ago.
Warriors parade through the streets by torchlight as visitors from across the world gather to watch the spectacle.
The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship.
The Lerwick Up Helly Aa Committee announced guizers will be able to manage their squads with no gender restrictions as it makes its return in January.
The decision was taken after members discussed how to take the event forward following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We felt that it was time to give squads a choice over their guizers, including allowing female participation," committee secretary Robert Geddes said.
"The decision means the festival in Lerwick on Tuesday 31 January will have a different dimension to it, but we have no doubt that its essence and spirit will remain the same.
"Everybody is looking forward to the return of Up Helly Aa after an unprecedented two-year break."
The festival is already at full capacity with 47 squads.