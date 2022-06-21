Man in court charged with Orkney murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Orkney.
Police were called to Marengo Road in St Margaret's Hope, South Ronaldsay, at about 07:30 on Sunday following reports that a man had been injured.
A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as William Fraser, although police have yet to officially confirm his identity.
Erlend Fraser, 49, appeared at Kirkwall Sheriff Court accused of murder.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
