Man arrested after death of 21-year-old in Orkney

A man has been arrested after the death of a 21-year-old man in an incident in Orkney.

Police were called to a property on Marengo Road in St Margaret's Hope, South Ronaldsay, on Sunday following reports that a man had been injured.

Officers attended at around 07:30. The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead the scene.

Police Scotland said a 49-year-old man had been arrested and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

