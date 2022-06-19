Man arrested after death of 21-year-old in Orkney
A man has been arrested after the death of a 21-year-old man in an incident in Orkney.
Police were called to a property on Marengo Road in St Margaret's Hope, South Ronaldsay, on Sunday following reports that a man had been injured.
Officers attended at around 07:30. The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead the scene.
Police Scotland said a 49-year-old man had been arrested and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
