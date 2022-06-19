Police car on emergency call hits pedestrian in Aberdeen
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call in Aberdeen.
The 23-year-old woman was stuck while walking on King Street at about 19:25 on Saturday.
She was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police Scotland said no one else was hurt. A force spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.