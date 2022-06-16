Three seriously injured as two motorcycles crash in Moray
- Published
Three motorcyclists were airlifted to hospital after being badly injured in a serious crash in Moray.
The accident happened on the A939 near Bridge of Brown, near Tomintoul, at about 15:00 on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old male rider of a Harley Davidson flown to Aberdeen Royal infirmary was said to be in a critical condition.
His 42-year-old female passenger was serious but stable, as was a 35-year-old man who had been on a KTM bike.
Sgt Alasdair Mackay of Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.
"I would appeal to anyone with information, or anyone who was driving on the A939 near to Dirdhu shortly before the crash happened who may have seen these motorbikes being driven, to contact us. If you were on this road around the time of the crash and have dash-cam footage, please let us know."