Four teenagers taken to hospital after serious Aberdeenshire crash
- Published
Four teenagers were taken to hospital - including one by air ambulance - after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.
A Vauxhall Corsa was the only vehicle involved in the accident on the A944 Alford to Whitehouse road at about 22:00 on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old man who was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment was a passenger in the car.
Three other male passengers - one 16-year-old and two aged 17 - were also taken to hospital.
The older pair were later discharged.
The driver was not taken to hospital.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the cause of the crash were continuing.
