Man cleared of terrorism and explosives offences in Aberdeen
An Aberdeen man who was accused of terrorism and explosive substances offences has been acquitted.
Richard Smith, 29, was found not guilty of carrying out preparations to commit acts of terrorism between August 2018 and November 2019.
His lawyer told the High Court in Edinburgh that Smith had an interest in chemistry but was not a terrorist.
Smith, formerly of King Street, Aberdeen, had denied the offences. The trial lasted more than three weeks.
It had been alleged that he possessed and made explosive substances and acquired information on the manufacture of detonators and improvised explosive devices, the operation and manufacture of firearms, and advancing anti-Muslim, neo Nazi and other racist causes.
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC said Smith had a legitimate interest in chemistry.
He said: "He is not some lone wolf terrorist operating out of his bedsit in Aberdeen.
"He has Asperger's. He has autism. He may have poor communications skills. He may appear to be a bit pathetic. But he is not a terrorist."
Devices seized
During the trial, jurors heard how police found chemicals at his home in King Street which were "precursor" substances for explosives.
Army bomb disposal staff were called in to the property from their Edinburgh base. They and specialist fire brigade officers spent a week making it safe.
Police also seized IT devices belonging to Smith and among four million pieces of data they discovered books on how to make firearms and explosives.
It was also discovered that Smith had downloaded literature linked to the far right and a record of tweets addressed to London mayor Sadiq Khan were found.
Trial judge Lord Mulholland thanked jurors for the "careful consideration and care" they had taken to evaluate the evidence.