Man admits raping woman in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has admitted raping a woman as she returned home from a night out in Aberdeen.
Jeffery Oviasogie, 20, attacked the 29-year-old in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in the early hours of 26 September last year.
He had been employed as a support worker at Camphill special needs school in the city at the time.
At the High Court in Glasgow, sentencing of Oviasogie was deferred for reports.
The victim had been on a night out with friends before heading home in the early hours.
She was walking when Oviasogie suddenly came up and started talking to her.
He then tailed her as she continued into Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.
Prosecutor John McElroy said: "She began to feel uncomfortable. As she walked along a steep path, the woman was aware of Oviasogie behind her.
"Her next memory is of being on her back on a muddy area with him on top of her.
"She was screaming for help, but she was unable to move beneath his weight."
'She was petrified'
Oviasogie told her to "shut up" and raped the woman as he held her down.
The advocate depute said: "She continued screaming and shouting. She was petrified."
A man nearby heard the cries and then spotted Oviasogie on top of the woman.
As the rapist fled, he was seen to be wearing a distinctive red baseball cap.
Mr McElroy: "The woman remained on the ground, crying and curled into a ball."
Officers discovered Oviasogie in Justice Mill Lane about an hour later, still wearing the cap.
His jeans and trainers were also mud-stained - but he denied being involved in the attack.
Edith Forrest, defending, said a psychologist had been identified to complete a report on Oviasogie pending sentencing.
Judge John McCormick remanded him in custody and adjourned the case until next month.
The Nigerian national's visitor visa expired six months before the attack.
He had been living in the UK since 2018.