Watchdog investigates police contact with teen before A90 crash
The police watchdog is investigating officers' contact with a teenager before he was struck by a van outside Aberdeen.
The 18-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in the crash on the A90 early on Sunday morning.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The van driver was not hurt.
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) confirmed it was examining police contact with the man in the lead up to the crash.
Police Scotland officers have previously appealed for witnesses to the collision, which involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van.
They also asked to speak to anyone who may have seen the pedestrian or the van prior to the incident.
It happened on the southbound carriageway near Kingswells at about 01:55.
