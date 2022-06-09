Storm Arwen: Energy firms being told to improve welcomed
Energy firms have been ordered to improve their response to storms, after Storm Arwen caused devastation across Scotland last year.
The storm brought down trees and power lines on 26 November, leaving tens of thousands of homes without electricity.
The north east of Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders were among the areas worst hit.
Reacting to an Ofgem report, Aberdeenshire Council said efforts to improve the network would be welcomed.
Three people died as the storm lashed the UK.
Aberdeenshire saw wind gusts of 100mph.
Energy regulator Ofgem's chief executive Jonathan Brearley told power firms to "up your game" and "get ready for winter".
He told the BBC the companies were "not well prepared" for the storm, and in future they should maintain and invest more in the network, provide clearer communication to customers about outages and when they will be re-connected.
"Every energy company that is working in this country needs to be working on behalf of their customers and that means big changes for the networks," he said.
The report found:
- Some people were cut off for an "unacceptable" length of time, had poor and sometimes inaccurate communications from network firms and it took too long for them to receive compensation payments
- About 28% of customers were told they would be back on supply within 24 hours, but that did not happen, and some customers did not think that the support available was made clear to them
- Emergency plans initiated before the storm hit were not adequate to deal with the significant damage that followed
- Most power disruption was caused by severe winds and trees toppling onto power lines, with a link found between damaged network poles and their age
The key recommendations included:
- Network companies should submit their winter preparedness plans to Ofgem so it can check customers will be supported during power disruptions
- Firms should "stress test" their websites and call centres to ensure they have sufficient capacity for severe weather events
- They should develop "more robust mechanisms" to ensure compensation payments are delivered swiftly and accurately to customers
- Energy firms should voluntarily lift a £700 cap on compensation for future storms as they did for Storm Arwen
- Overhead lines and the management of vegetation should be reviewed to boost network resilience for future storms
It said three network operators, including Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), had paid nearly £30m in compensation to affected customers after Storm Arwen and have agreed to pay another £10.3m in "redress payments".
Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege said of the report: "I think it will be welcomed by our communities.
"There is a strong focus on prevention in terms of network management, and a better quantification of restoration times.
"Clearly we want to avoid this (future problems) happening where we can do so I think that focus in trying to ensure the network has greater integrity is going to be welcomed by all."
In Kirriemuir, Alan Douglas told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the storm "seemed a lifetime ago" now.
He was without power for about six days.
"The biggest problem I had was communication," he said. "It was only the lack of information, you just didn't know what was going to happen."
He added of energy firm criticism: "I actually think they did a very good job, I mean it was a horrendous storm, I have never seen anything like it. They had huge problems to deal with.
"So I do have some sympathy for them."
'Learned a few lessons'
He said compensation was paid quickly.
"Hopefully there won't be another Arwen in the foreseeable future," he said. "I do think perhaps SSEN have learned quite a few lessons from this."
Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was clear thousands of customers were badly let down by electricity network companies.
He said a new action plan would ensure better preparedness for future storms.
SSEN said at the time that the damage caused to its network by Storm Arwen was "unprecedented" in some areas, with the north east of Scotland experiencing the equivalent of almost two years' worth of overhead line faults in just one 12-hour period.
It was initially thought 4,000 hectares of woodland in Scotland had been affected but that was later revised to 8,000 hectares - or about 16 million trees.