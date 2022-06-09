Eye-catching Nuart street art festival returns to Aberdeen
The annual Nuart street art festival has returned to Aberdeen, after being hampered for two years by the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular festival took place for the first time in 2017, with artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on buildings and walls.
The 2020 event was postponed, and last year elements such as guided group tours could not take place.
It is running from Friday until Sunday, with walking tours resuming.
Adrian Watson, chief executive of organisers Aberdeen Inspired, described it as "another world-class festival" to be proud of.
"This year we have some mighty walls acting as canvases for the art of the 11 international artists who have headed to the city," he said.
"Nuart Aberdeen has an important part to play in the city centre's recovery by not only making the city more distinctive and visually attractive but also increasing and driving footfall and encouraging visitor-stay and spend."
Among the artists is Spain's Jofre Oliveras who has a major work on show in Frederick Street.
Free walking tours can be booked and will leave from Broad Street on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.