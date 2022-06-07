Motorcyclist killed in crash in Moray named as Sunderland man
A 27-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash is Moray has been named.
James Meek, from Sunderland, died of his injuries following the one-vehicle accident on the unclassified Dallas to Knockando road near Tapp Farm.
He was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorbike when the crash happened at about 10:30 on Saturday.
Relatives said they wanted to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to people who stopped and helped at the scene.
Sgt Peter Henderson, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with James' family and friends at this sad time.
"Inquiries are ongoing and I ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch. Drivers who may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle are also being urged to come forward."