Petition against Piper Alpha redesign plans handed in
A petition urging a rethink of plans to redesign the memorial gardens dedicated to the Piper Alpha disaster victims has been handed to Aberdeen City Council.
A total of 167 men died when the oil platform exploded in July 1988.
The Pound for Piper Trust wants to raise £500,000 - much from oil and gas firms - to redevelop the Hazlehead Park gardens surrounding the memorial.
However some relatives of those impacted by the disaster are unhappy with the plans.
A 5,000-name petition was delivered on Monday.
The Pound for Piper Trust said discussions would continue.
Pat Ballantyne's husband Bob - who died in 2004 - was one of 61 men who survived the explosion.
"It's a very sensitive area," she said. "There are ashes within the memorial. Nobody under any circumstances should be proposing any redesign without consulting. It's a huge part of Aberdeen and it needs to be thought very carefully about.
"Ideally I would like a line to be drawn under these plans and more consideration given to consulting with people first."
Piper Alpha survivor Roy Thomson added: "I'm hoping the council will take a step back and look at the petition. I want them to digest what it says and go forward from there.
"For all the families that didn't get a loved one back, the gardens are their graveyard."
Steve Rae, chairman of the Pound for Piper Memorial Trust, said it was for the council - which owns the gardens - to decide on a response to the petition and what the next steps should be.
'Treasured area'
"We want to emphasise that, given this is a proposed redesign, we knew that we would have the opportunity to gather feedback and make changes as deemed appropriate." he said.
"We value constructive feedback, this is how we learn and develop, and we can focus on meeting the needs of as many families and survivors as is possible
"We look forward to discussing the petition with Aberdeen City Council in the near future."
The petition was received by councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Mr Greig said it was important to hear the background to the concerns.
"We really need to start a proper process of consultation in order to get it right," he said. "This is such a sensitive space and treasured area, it is absolutely important for us to get it right.
"We need to reassure everyone that nothing is happening which will I hope cause them any further concern. We need to make sure that the gardens are being looked after and any changes will involve consultation."
"The gardens belong to the council and the public, so anything to do with the future of the gardens will be a decision for the council to take."