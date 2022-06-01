Shetland bird flu outbreak sees restrictions imposed
Restrictions have been put in place in Shetland following an outbreak of bird flu in a commercial flock.
Shetland Islands Council has sent officers to Whalsay to impose control measures after avian influenza (H5N1) was confirmed.
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared.
This means movement restrictions are now in place - including carcasses and manure - in a bid to prevent any further spread of disease.
The discovery of dead wild birds is also causing growing concern.
Great Skua, know locally as Bonxie, are among birds that have been found.
Helen Moncrieff, from the RSPB in Shetland, said the area was vitally important for sea birds.
"We are having to keep an eye on what is unfolding to limit the spread," she said.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.