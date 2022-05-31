Men who raped same woman in Aberdeen each jailed for five years
Two men who both raped the same woman in Aberdeen have each been jailed for five years.
Michal Szczepanek, 31, and Karol Grobelny, 33, were convicted of preying on the victim in the city's Greig Court in August 2019.
Grobelny struck while his wife was away at family celebration.
The first offenders were found guilty of rape last month, and were jailed at the High Court in Glasgow by Lady Stacey on Tuesday.
The judge said the attack had a considerable impact on the woman.
Grobelny told the trial he found the woman in his bed with Szczepanek beside her.
He alleged the woman then instigated sexual contact.
His lawyer Michael Anderson put to him: "You have accepted some sexual activity with the woman?"
Grobelny said: "That is correct. The fact that it happened while my wife was away, I feel really bad pretty much every day."
'Did not consent'
However, advocate depute Louise Beattie insisted the woman was preyed on.
The prosecutor said: "Your evidence is a tissue of lies and you raped her in the way she described."
Grobelny said: "I just know we were close to having sex, but we did not have sex."
Szczepanek claimed he had consensual sex with the woman.
The court was told that both men maintained their innocence.
Sentencing, Lady Stacey told them: "The effect on the woman has been considerable.
"She was injured and still feels the physical effects now.
"It has affected her confidence, she had to take another job on lower wages and has found it difficult to socialise as well as enter a relationship.
"This is because both of you decided to have sexual intercourse with her which she did not consent to."
The pair were also put on the sex offenders register.