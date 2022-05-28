ScotRail warns of more cancellations on Sunday
- Published
ScotRail has warned customers to expect more cancellations on Sunday after saying it was unable to extend its timetable.
The nationalised rail operator put extra late-night trains on major routes on Friday and Saturday evening.
The temporary measure was announced after the company was criticised for slashing services on its weekday routes and stopping services hours early.
But ScotRail said the situation was too complex to make it work on Sunday.
A statement issued by the company on Saturday said: "Unfortunately, it hasn't been possible to implement a temporary timetable for tomorrow. That means the normal Sunday timetable will be in operation and there will be cancellations as a result.
"The complexities of pulling together such widespread changes to timetables means it's not possible to do it in such a short space of time. We apologise to customers and advise them to check their journeys on our website and app before travelling."
The drivers' union Aslef is embroiled in a pay dispute with ScotRail.
ScotRail has been coming under increasing pressure to resolve the dispute, which has seen drivers across the network refuse overtime and rest day working.
As a result, about 700 services have been cancelled and ScotRail has implemented a temporary timetable.
This week, ScotRail put forward an offer of 4.2%, which Aslef will ask drivers to vote on after a consultation.
ScotRail said the new pay offer was final and could not be improved.
If accepted, it is hoped services will return to normal, although the operator warned this could take around 10 days.
ScotRail returned to public ownership on 1 April and is run by a company owned by the Scottish government.
The rail operator began cancelling trains earlier this month after many drivers chose not to work overtime on rest days during the pay dispute.
Due to delays in training new staff during the pandemic, it relied on drivers working extra hours in order to run normal services.
The original Summer 2022 timetable had about 2,150 weekday services. This was reduced to 1,456 in the temporary timetable.
ScotRail said this would bring more certainty to services but it also meant the last train on many routes would depart before 20:00.
Extra services
SATURDAY
- Glasgow Central
23:30 Glasgow Central - Ayr
23:24 Gourock - Glasgow Central
23:21 Glasgow Central - Gourock
21:47 Glasgow Central - East Kilbride
22:28 East Kilbride - Glasgow Central
23:18 Glasgow Central - East Kilbride
23:05 Glasgow Central - Neilston
- Glasgow Queen Street
22:45 Glasgow Queen St - Edinburgh
22:45 Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St
23:45 Glasgow Queen St - Edinburgh
23:46 Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St
- Edinburgh Waverley
23:14 Edinburgh - North Berwick
23:01 Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy
23:19 Edinburgh - Glenrothes via Dunfermline
- Stirling
22:36 Stirling to Edinburgh
23:32 Edinburgh to Stirling
23:22 Glasgow Queen St - Stirling
- Aberdeen
20:58 Aberdeen - Inverurie
21:29 Inverurie - Aberdeen
22:49 Aberdeen - Inverurie