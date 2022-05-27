Queen at Balmoral ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
- Published
The Queen has travelled to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for a short break ahead of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.
It is understood she arrived at her Scottish home on Thursday for the private visit.
Next week, events will be taking place across the UK to mark her 70 years as monarch.
The Queen usually visits Scotland at this time of year and Balmoral is said to be one of her favourite places.
The castle, in the heart of Royal Deeside, has been the Queen's Scottish holiday home for decades.
The Queen's relationship with her summer holiday home at Balmoral is currently being celebrated in a special exhibition in the castle ballroom to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
The centrepiece is an art installation highlighting the plight of salmon conservation.
The River Dee runs through the Balmoral Estate, and the Queen is said to be a passionate advocate of conservation work.