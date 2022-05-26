Man gets six-figure compensation for Moray school sexual abuse
A man who was sexually assaulted by a teacher at a boarding school in Moray has been awarded a six-figure payout.
John Findlay, who was 12 when he was abused at Aberlour House, said his case could help others come forward.
Mr Findlay revealed the impact of his abuse at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry last year.
He detailed how he now sufferers from severe anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of what happened.
The abuse took place in 1990 at Aberlour House - then considered a prep school for Gordonstoun. The two schools merged in 1999.
Aberlour School Limited have admitted liability and paid Mr Findlay a six-figure sum.
Gordonstoun previously offered "a very sincere apology to anyone who has suffered abuse either at Gordonstoun or Aberlour House"
Principal Lisa Kerr told the inquiry in October that she apologised "unreservedly for the fact [children] were failed by Gordonstoun and those charged with their care".
Mr Findlay told BBC Scotland he hoped the settlement would encourage other victims of abuse to come forward despite the passage of time.
"The settlement figure is obviously going to cover my therapy, which is exceptionally helpful," he said. "But that admission of liability is actually the most fundamental element.
"I hope that really opens the doors for other people.
"I hope it gives them that confidence to step forward and to say, this happened to me when I was younger. Also confidence that the law genuinely is on their side."
Last year Mr Findlay - who waived his right to anonymity - told the inquiry that an English teacher gave him what he thought was medicine when he needed painkillers, and soon after the man came into his dormitory, sexually abused him and took photographs.
Mr Findlay said he could not move or speak during the attack but was conscious of what was happening.
When he confronted the teacher later, he said he was told he must have imagined what happened because of the pain relief he had been given.
Mr Findlay reported the attack at the time but he understood that his parents agreed not to pursue police action after being assured the man would never teach again.
He later found the man had gone on to teach in England, where he ended up leaving in similar circumstances, and then in Kenya.
The teacher has since died.
Thorntons Solicitors, who have represented Mr Findlay since 2018, said their client became determined to seek justice when he discovered his attacker had gone on to abuse further victims.
Danny McGinn, who led the claim, said: "Mr Findlay's success shows that the passage of time need not be a barrier to justice.
"Changes to the legal time limit and introduction of the redress scheme have made it possible for survivors to pursue claims even after many years."