Shetland company fined £80,000 after worker's forklift death
- Published
A Shetland fish company has been fined £80,000 over the death of a 61-year old employee who was run over by a forklift.
Karen Allan, 61, died from her injuries suffered at Blacksness Pier in January 2018.
Scalloway-based QA Fish Ltd admitted health and safety failings at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Ian Cruickshank described the offence as "very serious" with a high degree of corporate culpability.
In his submission to court, depute fiscal Roderick Urquhart of the Crown's health and safety investigation unit said the accident may have been avoided had the company followed health and safety regulations.
The victim was severely injured when a company forklift reversed into her while she was attending to the litter bins which were located on a busy and cramped outside area between two fish processing units.
The court heart that the forklift driver only became aware of her presence when she screamed after being hit.
She was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for emergency operations but never recovered and died of organ failure three weeks later.
Defence solicitor Clare Bone said no-one in the management of the company had taken ownership of health and safety and the issue had fallen "between the crags".
However, following the accident, she said a robust health and safety management system had been put in place.
The solicitor said her clients wanted again express their sympathy to Karen Allan's family.