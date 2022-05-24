Man said he could make weapons of mass destruction, trial told
A man accused of terrorism offences in Aberdeen told police he had chemicals to make weapons of mass destruction, the high court has heard.
Police officers said 29-year-old Richard Smith was aggressive and abusive towards them but they did not take his threats seriously because he was drunk.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Smith sent a message which read "the Muslims must die" weeks later.
He denies all charges.
The trial continues.