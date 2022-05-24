Chef hopes kitchen made from Boeing 737 helps business take off
- Published
A chef has turned the galley section of a Boeing 737 into a working kitchen after buying it for less than £150.
Andrew Mellon is a private chef but his work was grounded when the Covid lockdown hit two years ago.
During that downturn he came across the unit online. The £149 buy was driven to his Banff home from Birmingham.
The unit holds about 1,000 items to aid his day-to-day cooking process. The kitchen also features plane cabin windows which can show landing footage.
"I have researched to see if anyone else has done a kitchen out of galley before and its seems I am the first to upcycle a complete galley into a working kitchen anywhere in the world," Mr Mellon, 53, said.
"I am a private chef by trade and that came to a halt with lockdown.
"I needed a massive amount of storage in my tiny little property. I found this unit on eBay and bought it for £149. It came up from Birmingham on a van - it is a stunning piece of kit.
"The galley can hold 1,000 items in just a 8ft by 4ft space, due to the amazing engineering of the unit - a super-efficient storage system."
He did not manage to trace which exact Boeing 737 it came from.
'Upcycle rather than landfill'
Clouds made of stainless steel have also been added to the ceiling to add to the aviation effect, alongside cooking facilities.
"Nobody is expecting to see this in Banff," he said.
"I am totally off grid, not connected to electricity at all, just two roof-mounted solar panels provide enough power."
He said the novelty value meant he could also rent out the property as a self-catering option.
"And of course it's an upcycle rather than it going to landfill," Mr Mellon added.
"It looks amazing."