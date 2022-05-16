Police investigate Aberdeen churchyard rape of woman
- Published
The rape of a woman in a churchyard in Aberdeen is being investigated.
The incident happened in the St Clement Street area of the city at about 02:20 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a report was received relating to the "serious sexual assault" of a 32-year-old woman.
A spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police presence is currently being maintained in the area."
