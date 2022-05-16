Whisky worth more than £100,000 stolen from Glenfarclas centre
Whisky worth more than £100,000 has been stolen from a Speyside visitor centre.
The break-in happened at the Glenfarclas premises, near Ballindalloch, early on Sunday.
The distillery said in a social media post it was "horrified" that cabinets were smashed and valuable casks and a bottle of 60-year-old malt taken.
Police Scotland, who are appealing for witnesses, said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
