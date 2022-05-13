Notorious roundabout to reopen on Monday after improvements
The notorious Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen is to reopen on Monday after £49.5m was spent on improving the area around it.
The contract for the work at the bottom of the Anderson Drive bottleneck was awarded in January 2019.
It was initially due to be ready last spring, but in December the project was put back to the end of March, before later being postponed again.
Transport Scotland said the road would reopen on Monday.
Adverse weather, Covid absences and supply-chain issues were blamed for the earlier delays.