SNP and Lib Dems reach deal to take over Aberdeen City Council
- Published
The SNP and Liberal Democrats have reached a deal to take over Aberdeen City Council.
The council had a Conservative, Labour and independent coalition before the election earlier this month.
The SNP, who are the biggest group, had been in talks with the Lib Dems for several days.
Meanwhile, a power sharing deal has been reached between the Conservatives, Lib Dems and independent councillors to run Aberdeenshire Council.
In Aberdeen the SNP returned 20 councillors, with Labour on 11, the Conservatives on eight, four for the Lib Dems, and two independents.
The SNP and Lib Dem pact was announced on Tuesday night, ahead of a council meeting on Wednesday.
In Aberdeenshire, where the local authority meets on Thursday, the last administration also involved Tory, Lib Dem and independent councillors.
In the local election, there were 26 Conservatives elected, with 21 SNP councillors, 14 Lib Dems and nine independents.
The deal was also announced on Tuesday evening.
Moray Council is also due to have its first meeting since the election.
The Conservatives won the most seats with 11, but that is short of the 14 needed for a majority.
The Tories gained three seats to overtake the SNP who were down one to eight.
It is understood they are seeking the support of other councillors to take over the running of the authority from the SNP, who were a minority administration before the election.