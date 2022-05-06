Aberdeenshire and Tayside water scarcity warning issued by Sepa
An early warning about water scarcity in parts of Aberdeenshire and Tayside has been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).
Dry weather is expected to continue to impact rivers and water levels.
As a result, Sepa is urging businesses to consider how they can be more efficient with their water requirements.
This particularly relates to those that rely on a consistent water source, including farms and golf courses.
Sepa's David Harley said: "Although Scotland is generally considered a wet country, we are seeing how it could become vulnerable to periods of dry weather.
"Businesses have a part to play to reduce the pressure. They should plan, monitor and record their water use and ensure they are operating at maximum efficiency by avoiding any unnecessary leakage."