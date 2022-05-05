Police name pedestrian killed by lorry in Elgin
A pedestrian who died after being hit by an HGV in Elgin, Moray, has been named by police.
David Anderson, 42, from the Banff/Macduff area, was struck by the lorry as he walked along an unclassified road known as Birnie Road.
The incident happened at about 10:00 on Tuesday 26 April. Mr Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw him around the time of the accident to come forward.
Sgt Craig McNeill, of Inverurie road policing unit, said Mr Anderson was believed to have travelled south from the Dr Gray's Hospital area, via Edgar Road to Birnie Road which is near Elgin Golf Course.
Bushy beard
He said he was described as being of average height and of slim build and had a bushy ginger beard. At the time of the collision he was wearing a black and white striped top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information, or who may have seen him prior to the crash, and has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.
"I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures either David or the vehicle to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our inquiries."
The road was closed for about nine hour hours.
A statement from Mr Anderson's family said: "He will be missed a lot."